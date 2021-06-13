Nationwide Serosurvey Will Help Building Strategy On COVID Vaccination, Says Health Expert

Top Health experts of the country who are dealing with COVID-19, have recommended a nationwide serosurvey campaign to bring out the exact viral load across the country. The experts found the survey beneficial as it helps to structure strategies. The health experts said that serosurvey understands the location-based course of the virus and estimates the infection trend among the population. The Centre earlier announced that that it would conduct a nationwide sero surveillance project and also asked the state to participate in procuring factual data on the current status of the infection.

Citing the current infection situation in the country, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Dr. Neeraj Nischal said, "Most of the COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. They may not seek any test or medical intervention so there can be a substantial chunk of people who have got infected but are not aware of their status. The basic role of the sero survey is to know the exact burden of infection. From this point of view, sero surveillance becomes very important because based on that, one can find out which particular area has a susceptible population."

The experts have pointed out that serological surveys can build up particular area-based strategies following which the infection positivity rate could be reduced. Dr. Nischal further said, "One can always decide a strategy based on this type of survey. This once can encourage people to take vaccination in the area and thus we can strengthen the vaccination strategy of that area. Also if a disease outbreak happens in any particular area one can impose a micro lockdown in that area and thus the vulnerable population can be protected."

The doctors said that sero survey can save a lot of lives, it can play a deciding factor on vaccination drive and implementing lockdown. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also decided to start its 4th national serosurvey in June to monitor the COVID-19 spread.

Dr. VK Paul, Member Health NITI Aayog informed that preparation for the national survey is done, he added, "ICMR will begin work for the next sero survey this month. But if we want to protect our geographies we will not have to depend on national serosurvey alone, we will have to encourage states for sero surveys too."

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- Facebook-Neeraj Nischal/PTI/Pixaby