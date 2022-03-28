Naubat Baja: UNFPA, REC's Initiative Uses Mobiles To Prevent Child Marriage In Rajasthan

In a bid to strengthen the fight against social evils like child marriage a joint initiative by the Rajasthan government, Directorate of Women's Empowerment and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has now been conceived by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Launched on Women's Day in 2019, the 'Naubat Baja' Project has largely promoted against practices like child marriage and gender discrimination using mobile phones. The mission banks on the fact that cell phones are a 'favourite mode of communication, particularly in areas with no alternative access to entertainment through television.'

The 'Naubat Baja' Project saw its initiative unfold into a success story as Sapna, a young girl from Jaipur, reached out for help when she was on her way to be wedded off to a 30-year-old man. She was spotted by Shreya, a volunteer with Jeevan Ashram Sansthan (JAS), an NGO working for women empowerment. She intervened and contacted the 'Naubat Baja' helpline, leading police swinging into action. The girl still in primary school was being married off as compensation for her father's unpaid debt to a lender- the groom's father. After police intervention, Sapna is now back in her school.

'Naubat Baja' Project

It can be noted that Naubat is an ensemble of musical instruments, played in earlier times to grab people's attention. The mission, in its new incarnation, is a brainchild of the government of Rajasthan to address issues of adolescents' well-being, empowerment and health. The poster is a part of a campaign by 'Naubat Baja' Missed Call Radio, a cloud telephone-based radio channel in Rajasthan, UN News reported.

While child marriage is banned all over India, at least 1.5 million girls under the age of 18 are still married off every year. This number reportedly accounts for a third of the global total. Currently, nearly 16% of adolescent girls aged between 15-19, i.e. soon after hitting puberty, are wedded off for reasons such as debt default, according to UNICEF. A deeply rooted social norm, child marriage, is a glaring example of widespread gender equality and discrimination still practised in India. However, in recent years there is significant progress in reduction of the social evil with initiatives like the 'Naubat Baja' Project, which examines the core of the issue and acts promptly to relieve a child from uncalled for misery.

UNICEF says 100mn girls at risk due to child marriage

While NGOs and women empowerment groups continue to work towards eliminating prevalent social inequalities a March report published by UNICEF in 2021 flagged that nearly 100 million girls are at risk of child marriage over the next decade. School closures due to the two-year-long pandemic have broiled down to economic stress for rural sections of the society leaving a considerable number of young girls vulnerable to the possibility of child marriage. "Families who find it hard to sustain themselves would rather marry off the girls even if they are not yet of age. It would mean fewer mouths to feed," JAS director Radhika Sharma told UN. Prejudices like early marriage mean safe haven and married women are less like to face physical abuse works to fuel child marriage, Sharma added.

(Image: PTI)