Naval Aviation Museum in Goa set to celebrate 23rd anniversary

Panaji, Oct 11 (PTI) The Naval Aviation Museum in Goa's Dabolim village is all set to celebrate its 23rd anniversary as it was inaugurated on October 12 in 1998, a senior official said on Monday.

The Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, Goa, one of its kind in Asia, was inaugurated on October 12, 1998 by Admiral RH Tahiliani (Retd), the first naval pilot to land a fighter aircraft, Hawker Sea Hawk, on the deck of the aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

"Over the years, the museum has grown continuously, and today, boasts of 14 types of aircraft and other wide-ranging exhibits. The museum preserves the historic Super Constellation aircraft, which paved the way for the Indian Navy to take over maritime patrol duties from the Indian Air Force," he said.

The museum underwent a major revamp and expanded its collection with carefully curated historical information for public consumption which included a timeline-history of naval aviation, a brief on air operations during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, information on aircraft carriers and various aircraft operated by the Indian Navy, a memorial room dedicated to men and women that made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation, a display of air weapons, and a history of air stations and air squadrons of the Indian Navy.

"It also has a mini-theatre where motivational movies on the Indian Navy and its air arm can be screened. From its gallery, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of parked aircraft, with the sea providing a beautiful backdrop. The museum also has a souvenir shop and café. Over the years, the museum has grown in popularity among students, aviation enthusiasts, tourists and the local populace," the official added. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

