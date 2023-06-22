Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru Visits Kenya To Bolster Ties

India’s Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru is on a three-day visit to Kenya from June 21-23, 2023. His visit comes at a time when Indian Naval Ship Sunayna is making a port call at Kenya’s Mombasa as part of the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ initiative of the Government of India as part of the 9th International Yoga Day.

Vice Admiral Mahindru’s main agenda is to enhance training and exchanges in the maritime domain between the Indian and Kenyan navies. Both sides have also vowed greater defence and maritime cooperation. The officer on June 21, 2023, met Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary in Kenya's Ministry of Defence. The two discussed ways to improve bilateral defence relations and also highlighted historical connections between the two maritime neighbours. Later, Vice Admiral Mahindru spoke to Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) Chief General Francis O Ogolla.

DCNS, along with HC, also called on General Francis O Ogolla, CDF @kdfinfo . Key aspects of enhancing training and exchanges in the maritime domain between #Indian and #Kenya Navy were discussed. As maritime neighbors, both sides affirmed more avenues for maritime collaboration pic.twitter.com/OW429r7rb5 — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) June 21, 2023

In addition to reiterating the need of preserving regional peace, stability, and good order through coordinated and combined actions, the two sides also emphasised on further cooperation and ways to address shared marine concerns. Vice Admiral Mahindru will meet with the commander of the Kenyan Navy at the Kenyan Naval Headquarters (KNHQ) while visiting the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa.

The Indian Navy officer also met the staff at the Nairobi-based GLOCEPS (Global Centre of Policy and Strategy). He will also supervise the harbour activities of the ongoing Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) alongside the KDF Chief. He is also scheduled to visit the Kenyan Naval Training College and Kenya Shipyard Limited at Mombasa.



The visit of the Deputy Chief Of Naval staff reaffirms the strong and long-standing partnership between Kenya and India. It will strengthen bilateral defence collaboration, particularly in the maritime realm, with Kenya. This visit will bolster defence ties between India and Kenya to counter global threats in the region.