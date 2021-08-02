Naval Officer Lt Abhishek Kumar Drowns In Tragic Waterfall Incident In Kerala

Lieutenant Abhishek Kumar, a Naval Officer from the Southern Naval Command, was found dead on Sunday near the Marmala waterfalls in Kerala. The commander was taken away by a rapid surge of water, according to his friends who were with him at the site..

The Erattupetta SHO said that an eight-man Navy team arrived at the waterfalls around noon, and four of them, including Abhishek, went into the water. The heavy surge of water from the falls took him away, and in response to a call from his companions, a team of rescue personnel, as well as local residents, initiated a rescue mission. In the evening, the body was discovered.

The local rescue team rushed him to the hospital but he was declared dead

“The officer was swept off by the sudden rush of water from the waterfall. Though the officer was found downstream by the local rescue team and was rushed to the nearest civil hospital, attempts to revive him were not successful. The officer was declared brought in dead,” the statement read.

Kumar was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and has left behind his elderly parents. The officer had just completed his first staff assignment at INS Shardul. The Indian Navy has contacted the police and district administration, and a Board of Inquiry has been established. His parents have been told of the incident.

More tragic drownings

Last month, four young people perished while bathing in the Shabri Waterfall in Uttar Pradesh. The waterfall is located under Uttar Pradesh's Markundi police station, some 70 km north of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district headquarters. According to reports, seven boys from the village of Atarra in the Banda area went to Shabri Waterfall for a picnic. One of them ventured into deep water and began drowning while taking bath. Three of them swam to him after watching him drown. All four drowned in an attempt to save each other.

In another tragic incident, a 23-year-old Maharashtra man inadvertently drowned in a waterfall near Chintalamadara village in Tiryani Mandal while picnicking with his companions. Just days before this incident, Gurle Harish (24), a native of Karanji village in Jainath Mandal, drowned in a stream near the famous Pochera waterfalls in Boath Manda. He was returning from a picnic at the waterfalls with others.

(Inputs from ANI)