Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik inaugurated National Tribal Craft Mela-2019 in Bhubaneswar on November 23. The 7-day long 8th National Tribal Crafts Mela has been organised with the objective of promotion and popularisation of traditional tribal arts and crafts. Handloom products, iron and bamboo products, handicraft items, puppets, tribal textiles, and embroidery work, tribal paintings and many more tribal products will be showcased during the fair.