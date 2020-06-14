Naveen Patnaik Talks To Lakshmi Mittal; ArcelorMittal To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore In Odisha

The world economy and business activity have been badly hit due to COVID-19, but there seems to be some good news for Odisha as ArcelorMittal has planned to invest Rs 2000 crore in the state.

ArcelorMittal group chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal spoke to Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik over video conference from London on the matter of investment in Odisha.

Mittal at the outset thanked CM Naveen Patnaik for Odisha Govt's deft handling of COVID crisis.

Lakshmi Mittal further said, "While the entire global economy has been seriously affected by COVID-19, the effort of Odisha Govt to revive industries is appreciable. I also thank the CM for the support to the industries sector for the kind of transparency maintained in the process of auctioning of two mines, namely Sagasahi and Thakurani, which was bagged by his company, has set a new global benchmark."

READ | India Notes Passage Of Nepal's Constitutional Amendment For New Map; Terms It 'violative'

READ | Sachin Pilot Rushes To Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Amid Congress Chaos Prior To RS Polls

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik advised Laksmi Mittal "to go for value addition of the minerals from Odisha. Besides creating jobs, it would boost the state economy. The state government would provide all the support needed in this direction."

ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel had at the end of 2019 acquired Essar Steel in a Rs 50 thousand crore deal in one of the biggest-ticket resolutions via the IBC. This has resulted in a direct investment of 7 billion US dollars in India, which is one of the largest foreign investments in India. ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel have a pellet plant in Paradeep, and a beneficiation plant at Dabuni in Keonjhar, besides having the two mines at Sagasahi and Thakurani.

The decision has been made to enhance the capacity of pellet plant at Paradeep from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA. Besides, the capacity of beneficiation plant at Dabuna will be enhanced from 5 MTPA to 16 MTPA. ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel will invest Rs 2000 crore for these projects in Odisha in the first phase, which will give a new impetus in reviving the economy and creating job opportunities during the pandemic especially for people on the fringes.

READ | Health Ministry Adds Two New Symptoms Of COVID-19; Says Observed Before Respiratory Issues

READ | Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre On Economy, Warns Of 'decimation Of Poor' If Cash Not Injected