Navi Mumbai: 34 Two-wheelers Gutted In Fire Near Mansarovar Railway Station; No One Hurt

More than 30 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire in the parking lot of Mansarovar railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday afternoon, though no injuries were reported in the incident, an official said.

One fire engine, one water tanker and an ambulance were deployed to douse the fire, which took 45 minutes, he said.

"A total of 34 out of 42 two-wheelers parked there were completely gutted. We received the fire call at 5:15pm. It was doused in 45 minutes. There are no report of injuries. We are probing the cause of the blaze," he said.