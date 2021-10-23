Navi Mumbai: History-sheeter kills criminal friend over jealousy

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A history-sheeter has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, a railway police official said on Saturday.

The body of a man, who had been gagged and strangled, was found between Vashi and Sanpada on October 12 after which a probe began, said Railway Crime Branch Senior Inspector Gajendra Patil.

"The deceased was identified as Anil Suresh Thakursingh (19), a man with several offences against his name in Navi Mumbai's Rabale police station. Our probe revealed he was killed by his history-sheeter friend Shubham Shukla, who was later arrested. Shukla was jealous that Thakursingh was moving ahead of him in the crime world," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)