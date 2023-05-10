Last Updated:

Navi Mumbai Police Solve 20 Bike Theft Cases, Arrests Three People 

Press Trust Of India
Police in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai have solved thefts of 20 two-wheelers worth Rs 19.5 lakh with the arrest of three persons, including one from Satara district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police – zone I, the arrests were made following complaints of many bike thefts in Navi Mumbai.

A probe team worked on CCTV footage, and intelligence and technical inputs before zeroing on three men, two 21-year-olds and one aged 19, he said.

The official said they have solved as many as 20 bike theft cases, including many registered in Nerul and Sanpada police stations. 

