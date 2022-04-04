Navjot Sidhu Asserts 'Chandigarh Belongs To Punjab', Tells State 'prepare For Big Battle'

Former Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday waded into the Chandigarh row, asserting that the region was and will remain a part of Punjab. Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu claimed that the real target for Haryana was not Chandigarh, but the river waters of Punjab, and urged the state to prepare for the next 'battle'. Notably, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also tagged in his tweet.

"Chandigarh, made from the 27 villages of Punjab was, is, and will remain Punjab's. Eyes somewhere and target somewhere else… Chandigarh is an excuse, the target is Punjab's river water. Beware the next big battle is for the river waters of Punjab," tweeted Sidhu using a popular Hindi song Kahin Pe Nigahen Kahin Pe Nishana as a reference.

Sidhu's comments came in response to the recent statements made by Haryana leaders demanding the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal- which has been a bone of contention between the two states for several decades. In the past, Punjab had demanded a reassessment of its share of the Ravi-Beas river waters while Haryana had been seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water.

Capital face-off between Punjab & Haryana

On Friday, CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Assembly moved a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. The face-off between Punjab and Haryana governments further exploded after the Haryana government and the Opposition opposed the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar called the Punjab government's proposal to transfer the Union Territory to the state is "one-sided" and "meaningless" and asserted that Chandigarh will continue to be the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab.

“Chandigarh is the Union Territory, Punjab Govt is staking claims over Chandigarh. This is wrong. Punjab CM should apologise for such a resolution. This is condemnable,” Khattar said reiterating that Chandigarh will continue to be the capital of both states.

He also praised the Union government's decision to apply central service regulations to Union Territory employees, accusing the Punjab government of deceiving the public on the matter. "Chandigarh was preserved as the capital of both states, ie. Punjab and Haryana. The 60:40 ratio for employees, buildings, and other things has been in place for a long time," Khattar told the media.

(With agency inputs)