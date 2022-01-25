Navjot Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann Condemn Patiala Sacrilege; 'attempt To Tear Into Punjabiyat'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday condemned the attempted sacrilege at the Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala alleging that 'politics of fear and polarisation' was intruding Punjab. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu affirmed that divisive forces would not be able to tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat, and called the state's feelings of universal brotherhood its 'armour'.

Politics of fear , polarisation and hate is intruding Punjab …The incident of sacrilege at Mata kaali Devi temple is deplorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio - economic fabric of Punjabiyat .. our armour is universal brotherhood and respect for all religions — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 25, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann also condemned the incident stating that attempts were being made to spoil the communal harmony of Punjab.

"There is a conspiracy happening to disturb peace and harmony. Yesterday, a sacrilege attempt was made at Maa Kali temple. I appeal to Punjabis to maintain brotherhood. We condemn this incident. We will take strict action, and catch the mastermind behind all these sacrileges when AAP forms Government. An example should be set so that no one attempts sacrilege," he said.

ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਪਟਿਆਲਾ ਦੇ ਕਾਲੀ ਮਾਤਾ ਮੰਦਰ 'ਚ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਨਿਦਣਯੋਗ ਘਟਨਾ ਹੈ, ਕੁਝ ਲੋਕ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਗਾੜਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਘਟਨਾ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਸਾਲੀ ਸਜ਼ਾ ਮਿਲੇ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਅੱਗੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਹਰਕ਼ਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਹਿੰਮਤ ਨਾ ਕਰ ਸਕੇ। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 24, 2022

On January 24, an unidentified man climbed onto the threshold of the Kali Devi temple idol. Patiala SSP informed the media that the accused has been apprehended while the incident captured on CCTV has now gone viral on social media. The priest of the temple and other devotees present at the site caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police. He has been booked under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

Sacrilege attempts in Punjab

Punjab has been witnessing an increasing number of attempted sacrileges across religious sites in the run-up to the elections. On December 18, an unidentified youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man was seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to attack the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was later dragged out of the shrine and lynched to death.

A day after the Golden Temple incident, rumours of a sacrilege attempt at the Kapurthala Gurudwara led to mob lynching of a man. After investigation, it was found that the man beaten to death was actually a thief and officers concluded that there was no sacrilege involved.

Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.