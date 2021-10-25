Last Updated:

Navjot Sidhu Slams Centre For Extending BSF Jurisdiction, 'What Is Definition Of Border?'

Sidhu expressed fear of "torture, false cases, arbitrary detention, and illegal arrests" in the state and blamed the Centre for making a "State inside a State".

Deepan Chattopadhyay
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday denounced the Centre over its resolution of extension of the jurisdiction of the BSF, blaming it of "weakening the federal structure by creating a state within a state".

The Punjab Congress President slammed PM Modi's government for "disregarding the democratic rights of the people of Punjab" with the decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF). 

Sidhu expressed fear of "torture, false cases, arbitrary detention and illegal arrests" in the state.

The Government of India had recently amended the BSF Act to grant authority to the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a 50 km stretch (up from the existing 15 km limit) along the international border of Punjab, Wes Bengal, and Assam.

Sidhu took to Twitter and hit out at the Centre as he participated in an all-party meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, held to discuss the BSF jurisdiction issue. The meeting was attended by members of Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Lok Insaaf Party, and other outfits. However, the BJP was not a part of this meeting.

Navjot Singh Sidhu blames Centre for weakening India's federal system

The Congress leader blamed the Centre for making a "state inside a state" by extending the area of jurisdiction of the BSF. He insisted that public order is the primary responsibility of the state government.

Sidhu points at BSF in West Bengal 

There are several cases in West Bengal where BSF did not inform local police of firing incidents. The Bengal government, in the last five years, has lodged a total of 240 cases accusing the BSF of extra-judicial torture, 60 cases of extrajudicial execution and eight cases of forced disappearance.

"Of these, in 33 cases, the NHRC recommended compensation to the victims or the next of kin. If UP Police can illegally detain Priyanka Gandhi Ji for more than 60 hours without any valid reason, who takes guarantee of a common person if BSF detains him/her," the Congress leader said in a line of tweets.

The PCC President further said, "Without obtaining the consent of the state government the notification amounts to encroachment on constitutional rights of the states, disregarding the democratic power of the people of Punjab vested in the state legislature and state executive".

Punjab CM Channi had earlier rebuked the Centre's move and had said that his government would not allow enhancement of BSF's jurisdiction, claiming it was "against the spirit of federalism."

