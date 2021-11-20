Navjot Sidhu Visits Kartarpur Sahib Corridor After Being Left Out Of Punjab CM-led Group

Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday morning reached Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara to pay obeisance after refusing to accompany Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The PPC President along with a 14-member Congress delegation including media advisor Surinder Dalla reached Kartarpur. While marking that he will share more details after his visit, Sidhu informed the media that he is seeking peace and prosperity.

The PPC president's media advisor had earlier informed Republic Media that the Centre had permitted Sidhu to go to Kartarpur on November 20. CM Channi along with cabinet ministers had reached the site on November 18 ahead of Gurupurab and extended his gratitude to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for reopening the corridor. Meanwhile, a BJP delegation had also reached the holy site as informed by state leader Rajinder Bitta.

CM Channi thanks PM Modi for reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

CM Channi paid his last respects to Congress stalwart Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa while visiting the corridor and thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In his address, the CM also said that this was a happy occasion for the entire Punjabi community in general and Sikh brethren in particular.

Amit Shah announces reopening of Kartarpur corridor

The corridor was closed in March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and after Punjab BJP leaders met PM Modi in this regard, Amit Shah made the announcement. The reopening of the Kartarpur corridor is also perceived as an important gesture by the Centre ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly election. The Kartarpur corridor is a route linking Darbara Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to Dera Babar Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur, India.

The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. It is the resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion. While the foundation stone for the corridor was laid on both sides of the border in late 2018 keeping in mind the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2020, the agreement between India and Pakistan was stuck owing to the latter’s insistence on charging $20 per pilgrim.