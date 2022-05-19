Navjot Singh Sidhu Gets 1-year Jail Term: Victim's Lawyer Says, 'Justice Finally Served'

In a major setback for Congress, the Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a three-decade-old road rage incident, in which a man was killed. After the Supreme Court's order, Niharika Ahluwalia, the advocate of the victim's family spoke exclusively to Republic TV. She informed that the SC has ordered the rigorous imprisonment and has also agreed to review the application on sound legal grounds.

Advocate Niharika Ahluwalia told Republic, "Justice has finally been served. He has been given rigorous imprisonment for one year by allowing to review his application on solely legal grounds. We were led by senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Sudhir Ahluwalia in our argument. After extensive arguments, the review application has been allowed."

When asked if the victim's family was expecting stringent punishment as Sidhu never denied punching his client, the lawyer stated, "Yes, that was the alternative flair of the victim's family. We did not have the chance to read the judgement, but I think that flair has not been accepted of enhancing the charges. But he has been punished under Section 323 of IPC and maximum punishment under the section has been given to him."

Navjot Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in 1988 Road Rage Case

Navjot Sidhu was sentenced to one year in jail in a 34-year-old road rage case by the Supreme Court. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul had reserved its order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in the 1988 case against Sidhu.

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly hit Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. The family of the victim had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its previous order which had acquitted the former Punjab Member of Legislative Assembly.

The former Punjab Congress chief, in his first response after the order, tweeted, "Will submit to the majesty of law..." He has to surrender before a court to serve a year's rigorous imprisonment. Sidhu, on the other hand, has also the option of challenging the order.