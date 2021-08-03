Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Punjab Ministers & MLAs To Discuss Plan Of Action On Dalit Issues

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot SIngh Sidhu on Tuesday met with the Dalit leadership of the party's state unit. During the 3-hour long meeting, which was held at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh, several Punjab Cabinet Ministers and MLAs were also present. The policy framework for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community of the state was discussed in the meeting.

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets state's Dalit leadership

According to Punjab Congress sources, a detailed plan of action to take up Dalit issues for redressal by the state government was formed, keeping in view every demand and grievance of the community. While reiterating the party's commitment to fulfilling the 18 Point Agenda, Navjot Singh said that the party is determined to do even more than what it had promised to the Dalit community.

This meeting was later followed by the Punjab Congress president's 2-hour long meeting with the party workers from every block of Nawanshahr district along with working presidents Sangat SIngh Gilzian, Kuljit SIngh, MLA Angad Saini, MLA Darshanlal Mangupur and local leadership.

Earlier, Navjot Sidhu had said that an 18-point agenda given by Congress high command will be implemented in the state unit of the party. While addressing the party workers during his visit to Jalandar, he had said, "18-point agenda given by Congress high command will be implemented for sure. Some days back I tabled five priority areas in front of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh including the Centre's three farm laws, faulty PPAs."

Prior to this, Navjot Singh Sidhu had met CM Amarinder SIngh and had given him a letter outlining 5 "priority areas that government must act upon immediately".

(Image: ANI)