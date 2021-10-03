The infighting in Congress continued to simmer as Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to back down on his demand to sack Punjab's Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu stressed that Congress came to power in 2017 owing to the public outcry for justice in the sacrilege cases and the drug trade. Asserting that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM owing to his failure to take action on this front, he said that the appointments of the AG and DGP were akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims.

According to him, Congress will face a credibility crisis if Deol and Sahota are not replaced. This gives credence to the rumour that Sidhu is still unwilling to withdraw his resignation. A day earlier, the former swashbuckling batsman will make Punjab win despite efforts by all "negative forces" to defeat him. Moreover, he vowed to stand by the leadership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra irrespective of whether he is an office-bearer of the party.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's shock resignation

Barely a week into his tenure as the CM of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi encountered dissent within Congress as Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as the Punjab Congress president on September 28. Observing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner", the former BJP MP affirmed that he will never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state. Moreover, he stated that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people and alleged that those who gave a clean chit to the Badals are being given important positions in the new dispensation.

Sources revealed that Sidhu was unhappy not only for being ignored for the CM's post but also for the choice of the DGP and Advocate General. Pertinently, APS Deol had appeared for former Deputy General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On September 30, the Punjab Congress president accepted Channi's offer for talks and held a long discussion with him at the Punjab Bhawan