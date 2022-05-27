Incarcerated at the Patiala jail, ex-Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will get Rs.90 per day for doing clerical work, sources told Republic TV. He surrendered in the Patiala district court on May 20 after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in connection with a 34-year-old road rage case. As per sources, the cricketer-turned-politician will have to work 8 hours daily and his salary will be released monthly. Earlier, sources had revealed that Sidhu will perform his job while staying at Barrack no.10 itself owing to security reasons.

#LIVE | Navjot Sidhu to get Rs. 90 per day for 'clerical job' in jail. Watch inside details here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/JovpP86Q4p — Republic (@republic) May 27, 2022

The 1988 road rage case

The incident took place on December 27, 1988, when Navjot Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh over a parking space in Patiala. They were accused of hitting the senior citizen, after which he passed away. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a local court in September 1999, they were held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 7 years later by the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Both of them were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years. However, an apex court bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul acquitted Sandhu and convicted the Punjab Congress president under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) on May 15, 2018. Sparing Navjot Sidhu a jail term, the SC bench imposed a fine of Rs.1000 on him. The SC's latest verdict came on a review plea filed by the family members of late Gurnam Singh seeking the enhancement of the sentence.

They maintained that the apex court's judgment was "misdirected" both on facts as well as evidence. On May 19, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul held, "In our view, some material aspects which were required to be taken note of appearing to have been somehow missed out at the stage of sentencing, such as the physical fitness of respondent No.1 (Sidhu) as he was an international cricketer, who was tall and well built and aware of the force of a blow that even his hand would carry. The blow was not inflicted on a person identically physically placed but on a 65-year-old person, more than double his age".

It added, "Respondent No.1 cannot say that he did not know the effect of the blow or plead ignorance on this aspect. It is not as if someone has to remind him of the extent of the injury which could be caused by a blow inflicted by him. In the given circumstances, tempers may have been lost but then the consequences of the loss of temper must be borne."