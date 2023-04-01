After spending nearly 10 months in Patiala's central jail for a road rage case dating back to 1988, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out free of the prison on April 1. A massive gathering of his supporters outside the central jail was seen at the time of his release. According to sources, Sidhu has been prematurely released for his good conduct in the prison.

Earlier today, a Twitter post from his official handle, read, "This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities)." He walked out of the prison as he completed the jail term imposed on him by the Supreme Court in a decade-back case.

According to reports, the cricketer-turned-politician was sent to prison on May 20, 2022, after he surrendered before a Patiala court following orders of imprisonment by the Supreme Court. However, his release from prison is seen as a major boost for Congress in Punjab as the party has already seen the exit of several prominent leaders including Sunil Jakhar, and former ministers.

What took place in 1988?

In 1998's infamous road rage case, a resident of Patiala, Gurnman Singh, lost his life after Sidhu and his friends assaulted him. Sidhu and his friend, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly parked their vehicles in the middle of the road near Patiala's Sheranwala Gate. When Gurnman reached the spot in his car, he asked Sidhu and his friend to move the car aside.

Later, Gurnman was allegedly beaten up by Sidhu and his friend. Both of them also took Gurnman's car key before fleeing the spot so that he can't get any medical access.

However, Sidhu reaped what he sowed decades back and has stepped outside the Patiala central jail today after completing the jail term. He was welcomed by several Congress leaders and his supporters. Notably, earlier to his release, Sidhu's wife, who was recently diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer, said, "Navjot's love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment."