Navneet & Ravi Rana Recite Hanuman Chalisa In Nagpur; Claim Shiv Sena Tried To Stop Them

Days after being released on bail, independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA, Ravi Rana visited a temple in Nagpur where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Notably, the Rana couple had been arrested over their announcement to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, despite them calling off the plan.

On Saturday, May 28, as they visited the Nagpur temple, the Rana couple alleged that Shiv Sena workers tried to prevent them from entering the place of worship. Interestingly, despite hostilities between the Ranas and the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, the two were seen sharing a moment of bonhomies with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Ladakh a few days ago.

After reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the temple in Nagpur, Navneet Rana said, "We recited Hanuman Chalisa and did the aarti. I always wonder why the opposition to chanting Hanuman Chalisa and Jai Shri Ram in Maharashtra? In spite of the struggle, we came here and did the pooja and prayed to remediate the curse of Bhagwan Shani on Maharashtra. I also prayed the unemployed should get jobs in the state."

Meanwhile, Ravi Rana alleged that the couple was stopped from arriving at the temple by Shiv Sena workers. He thanked the commissioner of Nagpur police for cooperating and instructing the police officials to stop the Shiv Sena workers from interrupting them from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

"Courtesy of the Chief Minister, we were stopped from arriving at the temple to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I would like to thank the Nagpur police commissioner for stopping the Shiv Sena workers who were campaigning against us...we cooperated with the police and were able to recite the aarti and Hanuman Chalisa," Ravi Rana said.

Navneet Rana files complaint with Delhi police; alleges receiving threat calls

The independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, on May 26, filed a complaint with Delhi police, claiming that she has been getting multiple life-threatening calls. The Lok Sabha MP said she received as many as 11 calls threatening to kill her when she was back in Maharashtra. According to the complaint filed by the MP's personal assistant, the calls were made on Navneet Rana's personal mobile number on Tuesday, May 24, between 5.27 pm to 5.47.

The person making the threat call abused Navneet Rana, who was on the call and also spoke in foul language.

The caller allegedly threatened Navneet Rana saying, “If you recite Hanuman Chalisa again, you will be killed."

Rana was traumatised by the calls, the complaint filed at Delhi's North Avenue Police station mentions. A police officer told PTI that the complaint has been registered and action has been initiated.

The Hanuman Chalisa row

The entire Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa saga began when the Rana couple announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house - 'Matoshree' - which didn't go well with the Shiv Sainiks who gathered in droves in front of the Rana duo's building and staged a sit-in protest.

Succumbing to pressure, the Rana couple withdrew their plan. However, they were arrested and were charged with several offences, including 'Sedition.' They were subsequently jailed for twelve days before being released after a court order granted them bail on the condition that they will not make any case related statements to the media.

(Image: ANI)