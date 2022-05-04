Navneet And Ravi Rana To Spend Another Night In Jail As Formalities Delay Release

Hours after Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court, the couple, however, will not be released from jail on May 4 as their release orders could not be obtained from the concerned magistrate court in time. As per sources, their team will obtain release orders on Thursday, May 5, morning from the court and then move to Byculla and Taloja Prisons. It is also important to note that the Rana couple has been slapped with a second notice for alleged illegal construction by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted the Rana couple bail with several conditions. Their judicial custody was supposed to end on May 6. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed a 18-page response in the court arguing against any relief for the Ranas citing the sedition charge and other cases registered against them. While the bail petition was reserved for orders on April 30 itself, the pronouncement of the order was delayed till May 4. Navneet Rana was taken to the JJ Hospital from the Byculla Jail this morning due to Spondylitis.

Why were Rana couple arrested?

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

Image: PTI