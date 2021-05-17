Navneet Kalra Arrest: Counsel Alleges 'travesty Of Justice', To Move Bail Application

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after businessman Navneet Kalra's arrest on Sunday, his counsel Vineet Malhotra claimed that it was a travesty of justice. Kalra was arrested from his relative's farmhouse at 7 pm after the Delhi Police received a tipoff, sources revealed. According to Malhotra, the police shouldn't have arrested the accused in the case pertaining to hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators while the Delhi High Court is still hearing his bail petition. Affirming that the truth will ultimately prevail, the advocate contended that his client was being made a "scapegoat".

He also confirmed that a bail application will be filed soon. Kalra is likely to be produced before a Delhi court where the police are likely to seek his custody to unearth the conspiracy behind the Khan Market oxygen racket. Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg had dismissed Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in connection with this case followed by Delhi High Court declining to give him interim protection from arrest. Expressing agreement with the trial court's order, the court had adjourned the matter to May 18.

Advocate Vineet Malhotra remarked, "It is a travesty of justice. It is total malafide. When the honourable High Court is hearing the matter, the Delhi Police shouldn't have acted like this. One-two days late wouldn't have made a difference. He could have been arrested had his bail application would have been arrested. (The arrest) has made his bail application infructuous. It is totally unfortunate and uncalled for. Ultimately, we will see that the truth will prevail and he will come out. He has been made a poster boy, scapegoat whatever you feel. It is a systematic failure where the system failed and the poor boy has been made a scapegoat."

The Khan Market oxygen racket case

Amid the shortage of oxygen in the country, the Delhi Police recovered 524 seized oxygen concentrators out of which 96 were recovered from Khan Chacha restaurant, nine from Town Hall restaurant- both in Khan Market and 419 from Nege & Ju restaurant-cum bar in Lodhi Colony and the Matrix Cellular company’s godown in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Kalra is the owner of the aforesaid restaurants. The police registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. According to the police, the accused persons are involved in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Moreover, it claimed that Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna was overseeing the import of oxygen concentrators and their sale at high prices. 5 persons including Khanna, a sales executive, and the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Kalra owing to the apprehension that he might try to flee the country. On May 12, 4 of the accused including Khanna were granted bail by the Saket court subject to a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and surety of the like amount.