Navneet Rana Undergoes Full Body Checkup At Lilavati; Doctors Say 'condition Improving'

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by Mumbai Police following their warning of reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of CM's residence.

Nikita Bishay

Following her release from the Byculla women's jail in south Mumbai, Amravati MP Navneet Rana remains hospitalised after suffering from pain in different parts of her body due to arthritis and spondylitis. In the latest pictures from the Lilavati Hospital where the MP is presently undergoing treatment, she can be seen getting a full body checkup including an MRI. 

In the pictures, Navneet Rana can be seen lying on the bed while doctors carry out the tests. In another picture, she is seen undergoing an MRI scan in the presence of the experts. She was admitted to the hospital after she complained of pain in her chest, neck, and other parts due to sleeping on a stone floor bed in the jail which also triggered her spondylitis and arthritis pain. 

As informed by the doctors, while Rana continues to receive treatment, her condition is now improving. 

She was released from the Byculla jail in south Mumbai on Thursday afternoon following which she was immediately taken to the hospital. She was earlier arrested along with her husband on April 23 by the Khar Police over their warning of reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' in Mumbai. 

This led to major tensions in the state where several Shiv Seva workers started protesting outside the MP-MLA couple's residence. Many also tried to break into their house and further attack them. 

Rana couple arrested 

After tensions erupted over their threat, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plans to go ahead with reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa'. However, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police. Multiple cases have also been lodged against them where they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Later, Section 124A (sedition) was also added to this FIR. 

On April 24, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. However, they were granted bail by a Mumbai Sessions court with certain preconditions on May 4.

