After the Mumbai Police Commissioner released a video showing Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana having tea in jail, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant on Tuesday countered the claim, stating that the Amravati MP was at Khar police station the entire night and was transferred to Santacruz Police station lock up at 1 am, and asked the CP to release the CCTV footage of the Santacruz Police station instead where she was allegedly mistreated.

In an official statement, lawyer Rizwan Merchant said, "She was there at Khar police station the whole night and was transferred to Santacruz Police station lockup early morning around 1 am. I think all police lock ups also are required to be covered with CCTV coverage for security reasons. Why doesn’t the CP call for the CCTV recordings of Santacruz police station lockup also before responding to the grievance made."

He added, "I think the complaint of Navneet Kaur Rana to the best of my knowledge is relating to her detention in the lockup at Santacruz police station, where she was transferred by Khar police station officers at around 1 am in the early hours of 24th April 2022, after being arrested in CR 500/22."

Mumbai CP releases video to counter Navneet Rana's claims

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed a video released by the Mumbai Police Commissioner showing Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana having tea in jail. This comes as a counter to the video that allegedly shows that the Rana couple was mistreated in jail. On Monday, Navneet Rana had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that she had been treated unfairly by the local police. Rana, who along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday had in a letter stated that she was denied water and subjected to casteist slurs.

After Navneet Rana's complaint, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had sought a report from the Maharashtra Government and had also sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting them to send a 'Factual Note' (both in Hindi and in English) on the case obtained from the Government of Maharashtra within 24 hours to be placed before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Rana couple sent to judicial custody

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned that MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'.

