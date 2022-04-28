Navneet, Ravi Rana's 8-year-old Daughter Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Prays For Their Release

As Amravati Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana continue to remain in judicial custody after being denied immediate relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday, their 8-year-old daughter, Aarohi Rana prayed to God and recited the Hanuman Chalisa for their release.

On Wednesday, a Hanuman Chalisa recital programme was held at Navneet and Ravi Rana's residence in Amravati for their release. In this Hanuman Chalisa programme, the daughter of the Rana duo, Aarohi Rana, recited the Hanuman Chalisa for the release of her parents who are currently in judicial custody.

She said that she prayed for her parents' release. "I pray to God that my parents are released soon," the 8-year-old daughter of the Rana duo told ANI. Several people attended the programme at the Amravati residence of Ranas on Wednesday.

Maharashtra | Aarohi Rana, 8-year-old daughter of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, recited Hanuman Chalisa at her residence in Amravati yesterday, April 27, for the release of her parents from jail



"I pray to God that my parents are released soon," she said pic.twitter.com/Fu3rMCwpO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

Lok Sabha Committee asks Mumbai Police's report

Accessed by Republic TV, Naveneet Rana's complaint letter addressed to LS Speaker Om Birla read, "I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night.

To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided."

Following the complaint accusing authorities of ill-treatment, the Mumbai Police Commissioner (CP) released video footage of the Rana couple having tea in jail. However, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant on Tuesday countered Police's claim, contending that the Amravati MP was at Khar police station the entire night and transferred to Santacruz Police station lock up at 1 a.m. and asked the CP to release the CCTV footage of the Santacruz Police station instead, alleging she was ill-treated at the said location.

Rana couple arrested

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS President Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which he warned of playing the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the Rana couple announced to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police even after they withdrew their decision.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana continue to remain in judicial custody after being denied relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday. The court will hear their bail plea on April 29.