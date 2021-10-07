Navratri 2021: PM Modi, HM Shah And Union Ministers Extend Greetings On Auspicious Day

On the occasion of the 9-day long festival of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders extended their greetings to the country. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi wished the people of the country saying may Navratri bring people good health and prosperity. Reflecting on the festival's significance for all Hindus, he said, "The following days are about devoting ourselves to the devotion of Jagat Janani Maa."

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa.



May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

In a tweet in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished the nation on the first day of Navratri. "It's a grand festival, where people can realise their inner power and awaken their spirits," he said. He wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Navratri, the great festival of accumulation of power and awakening of self-consciousness. May Adishakti Maa Durga fulfil everyone's wishes and bestow happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life. Long live the Mother!"

शक्ति संचय और आत्मचेतना की जागृति के महापर्व नवरात्रि की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आदिशक्ति माँ दुर्गा सभी की मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण कर सबके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का शुभाशीष दें।



जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/Ak8NN75Y9b — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

Union Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Many many congratulations to all of you on the auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri. May Maa Durga bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you and bestow health. Hail Mother Durga!"

शारदीय नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। माँ दुर्गा आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार करें और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें। जय माँ दुर्गे! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2021

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri shared a Durga Maa mantra, while BJP National President JP Nadda wished the people happiness and good health. Nadda wrote on Twitter, "Om Devi Shailputryai Namah. Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Goddess Durga, the symbol of power. I pray to Mother Durga, the mother of the world, for happiness, peace, prosperity, splendour and health in everyone's life. Long live the Mother!"

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥



शक्ति की प्रतीक माँ दुर्गा की उपासना के पावन पर्व नवरात्रि की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जगत जननी माँ दुर्गा से सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि, वैभव तथा आरोग्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। जय माता दी!! pic.twitter.com/NJ1Ttt9uGk — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 7, 2021

Puri tweeted a prayer dedicated to the godess Durga, "Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Chenetyabhidhiyate. Namastasya Namastasya Namastasya Namo Namah," and wrote, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Mother keep your mercy and blessings on all of us."

या देवी सर्वभुतेषु चेतनेत्यभिधीयते ।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः||



सभी देशवासियों को नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माँ हम सभी पर अपनी दया दृष्टि और आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें।#navratri2021 pic.twitter.com/jG8UoeiK2n — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 7, 2021

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari took to Koo and wished all countrymen with a shloka. He wrote, "Sarv Mangal Mangalye Shivaay Sarvartha Sadhike. Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute. Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Navratri."

Navratri 2021 greetings by top leaders on KOO:

The auspicious Navratri festival began this morning and will last nine days, culminating on October 15. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival's third and fourth days fall on the same day this year, making the 15th of October the 10th day when Dussehra is celebrated.

(Image: PTI/@narendramodi/Twitter)