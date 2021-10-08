Last Updated:

Navratri 2021: Puducherry Allows Sale Of Golu Dolls, Shopkeepers Worry For Less Footfall

Shopkeepers have shown concern over fewer customers in the market, yet, they are optimistic that more consumers will turn up to purchase Navratri Golu dolls

Navratri 2021

During the Navratri celebration in the Union Territory, the Puducherry administration has given permission of selling the 'Navratri Golu Dolls' (Clay dolls). Although the manufacturers, as well as retailers, are relieved to be back in business nearly after a two-year break, they are still worried about the less footfall in the marketplaces as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Despite the shopkeepers showing concern over fewer customers in the market, they are optimistic that more consumers will turn up to purchase these dolls during the Navaratri festival. The News Agency ANI reported while quoting a shopkeeper, “We have resumed work after two years. Less number of customers is a concern, hoping them to show up more.” 

The term Golu from the Golu Doll is basically a celebratory exhibition of dolls and miniature figures that takes place in South India during the autumn, especially around the time of Navaratri as well as the Dussehra festival. These exhibits are usually themed, telling a narrative from a Hindu book to court life, marriages, daily scenes, tiny cooking utensils, and everything else.  

Kolu, Gombe Habba, Bommai Kolu, and Bommala Koluvu are some of the other names for them. Each piece in a Golu exhibit is frequently referred to as a Golu doll. These are generally constructed from clay and wood by rural craftsmen and then brilliantly painted. 

The nine incarnations of Goddess Durga is honoured during the Navratri Festival

Navratri is regarded as one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals around the nation, which is observed with the greatest devotion among the worshippers. The nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and her triumph over evil power are honoured during the nine-day celebration. This festival happens twice a year, with the Sharada Navratri occurring near the autumn during the time period of September to October, the Vasanta Navratri happens around spring season from March to April. The Navratri 2021 celebration will run until October 15 which started from October 7. Ashtami is on October 13 this year, while Dashami is on October 15. 

