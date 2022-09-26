Last Updated:

Navratri 2022: PM Modi Greets People As 9-day Long Festival Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.

Press Trust Of India
"May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di," Modi tweeted. 

