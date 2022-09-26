Navratri 2022: PM Modi Greets People As 9-day Long Festival Begins

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.
"May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di," Modi tweeted.
वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022
वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम् ।।
देवी शैलपुत्री की आराधना के साथ आज से नवरात्रि का शुभारंभ हो रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि उनकी कृपा से हर किसी का जीवन सुख, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य से परिपूर्ण हो। pic.twitter.com/Vh03672Q4M
शक्ति की उपासना के महापर्व नवरात्रि की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आस्था और विश्वास का यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। जय माता दी!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022
