Navy Awards Agniveer Khushi Pathania The 1st Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy At Historic Event

Khushi Pathania, the Agniveer from the Aviation branch, was awarded the Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for her exceptional performance. Instituted earlier this month, the Rolling Trophy is one of two trophies that will be awarded to military personnel for their outstanding services.

Pathania from Pathankot in Punjab was bestowed with the honour by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Gen Rawat's daughters during the 'Passing Out Parade' of the first batch of Navy Agniveers at the Navy's premier sailors training centre INS Chilka.

(Khushi Pathania receiving the General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy; Image: Republic)

While one trophy is for the 'Women Agniveer Trainee standing first in overall order of merit', the second is for the 'Most Spirited Officer' undergoing the Naval higher command course at Naval War College (NWC) in Goa. These awards will be distributed in memory of late CDS Gen Rawat, who with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel was killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat, rallied for organisational and structural reforms to integrate the armed forces. "Path-breaking transformational initiatives and civil-military synergy will remain his legacy. General Rawat's enthusiasm lead the Armed Forces to turn Agnipath -- the biggest HR transformation by the armed forces since Independence, from an idea to reality," the Navy had said in its statement while announcing the awards.

Glimpses from the Passing Out Parade

This was the first-ever passing out of the Agniveers from any training institution of the country post successful completion of ab-initio training - a significant landmark towards a new beginning for the Armed Forces and the nation. This historic POP marked the culmination of 16 weeks of training of first batch of Agniveers. Here are some glimpses from the event.