Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh Presides Over NDA's Passing Out Parade Of 140th Course

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday held it's passing out parade of the 140th course. Nearly 300 candidates are currently taking part in the NDA's passing out parade. In addition, the Indian Navy's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh is the reviewing officer of the passing out parade. In addition, other officers of the armed forces were also present during the passing out parade. The passing out parade of the National Defence Academy marks an important step for the cadets as they receive the ranks on their shoulders, following which they officially become commissioned officers in the Indian Army.

Earlier on Friday, the Convocation Ceremony of the 140th course of NDA was held at Habibullah Hall. The chief guest for the convocation was Lt Gen D B Shekatkar (Retired), Chancellor of Sikkim University. During the convocation, 215 candidates had received their degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Among these, 48 cadets were from science stream, followed by 93 in computer science and 74 in arts. Moreover, 18 candidates from friendly foreign countries were also awarded the degrees.

According to reports, 44 naval cadets and 52 air force cadets from the BTech stream received their course completion certificates. The degrees will be conferred to the cadets after they undergo a year’s training at at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

Navy Chief performs push-ups with NDA cadets

Earlier on Friday, Indian Navy's Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh was seen performing push-ups with the NDA's cadets in the academy premises. It was reported that the Navy Chief visited the cadets of the Hunter Squadron. The cadets who were in their uniforms started performing push-ups with the 61-year-old naval chief.