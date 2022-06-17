Navy Chief Busts Myths On Agnipath; Reveals How Opportunities Will Increase Markedly

As India witnesses violent & misinformed protests in some cities over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami highlighted how most people 'have not gone into the depths' of the transformative reform. Busting the myths, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar threw light on how the scheme was actually paving way for '3-4 times more opportunities' for the youth wanting to serve in the forces.

Putting forth the example of the Navy, Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "Earlier, we only used to have 5,000 people joining but in a span of 3-4 years, we will go up to numbers like 18,000-20,000 because we will be retaining about 25 per cent of the Agniveers, and 75 per cent will be going back."

Admiral R Hari Kumar also enumerated the plus points of the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Agniveers. He said, "Imagine a youth who has joined under this scheme, and then he learns to operate in a modern warship, submarine, or an aircraft, a modern weapon system. He experiences hardships and so many more things. Therefore, there will be a rapid development of his personality, he becomes confident, he gets remuneration, and he has also got a choice of whether he wants to stay or go for a different option. He also gets education benefits, and credits as per the new education policy, and he is only 22 when he leaves. The Government has been kind enough to increase the age this year to 23 years."

'There's no major change': Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Clearing the air around the battle-readiness of the Agniveers, Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "There is no major change from what is happening today. A recruit today who joins the services undergoes recruit training for about 22 weeks. Thereafter, he undergoes professional training for 4 months or so and only then, does he go on to serve in the Army, Navy or the Air Force and his next course only happens after 5-6 years.

So what is happening in the case of Agniveers is that we are reducing the training time marginally. Say in the case of the Navy, we are reducing it from 22 weeks to 18 weeks, which includes 16 weeks of basic training and 2 weeks of onboard training. The professional training time remains almost the same."

'Commitment comes from position of unit': Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

All the hue and cry over the long-term commitment of the Agniveers was also addressed during the exclusive interview. Highlighting that commitment comes from position of the unit, Admiral R Hari Kumar supported his argument with another example of the Navy. "We have officers & sailors who come on a ship, work 2 years, move on. Posts are rotated as per plan. So we can't say the commitment of a person is less because the ships are sailing, they are combat-ready, they have been worked upon, and the same thing is going to continue."