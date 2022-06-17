Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme was launched after two years of deliberation. He also pointed out that the Kargil Review Committee had proposed to make the profile of the armed forces more youthful.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Navy chief said, "Agnipath was one of the proposals that looked feasible after Kargil committee report for lowering age profile of forces. The report had categorically said that there is a need to bring down age in the armed forces. The scheme was worked up for the last two years, I was involved in it for 1.5 years. There have been adequate consultations and issues have been discussed. All of it has been debated, it's not something that's been thrust on the forces."

Kargil Review Committee, which was set up after the Kargil war, had recommended reducing the average age of soldiers stating that the armed forces must be young and fit all the time.

After the scheme was rolled out, the Army had said that it would ensure an enhanced youthful profile of the force and result in a “reduction in the average age from 32 to 26 years over a period of time.”

Navy chief explains why no pilot scheme was conducted

When asked if the Agnipath scheme will create division among the forces based on the tenure of services, Admiral Kumar said that he does not foresee any disciple or divisional issues.

"We had debated a pilot scheme, I have been involved for 2 years. We decided to not go with a pilot project because we couldn't have two entries going on at the same time. We will have only one entry i.e regular service," he said.

Amid protests over the 'Agnipath' scheme, the Navy Chief said that the forces are reaching out to veterans to clear doubts about the programme. "Many of them had doubts, many were not informed about it. Most of them we spoke to have understood the genesis of the scheme. We are hopeful that the rest of them will also be convinced once we reach out to them," he added.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Centre said that youngsters in the age group of 17.5 and 21 years would be hired for a four-year tenure under the 'Agnipath' scheme. After completing their term, 25% of the recruits, knowns as 'Agniveers', will be absorbed for regular service.

Taking cognisance of the fact that recruitment in the Armed forces was affected in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme from 21 to 23 years for 2022 amid widespread demonstrations against the new model for enrollment of soldiers.

