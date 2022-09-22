Navy Chief Launches 2 Indigenous Diving Support Vessels Built By Hindustan Shipyard Ltd

India’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar launched two Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd at Vishakhapatnam for the Indian Navy. The launching ceremony had the Navy Chief as the Chief Guest. The vessels were launched in a traditional manner by Mrs. Kala Hari Kumar, President of the Navy Wellness and Welfare Association (NWWA), who officially named the vessels ‘INS Nistar’ and ‘INS Nipun’.

"Matter of great pride & privilege to be here on this historic occasion of the launch of 2 sophisticated & key platforms of Indian Navy. Once commissioned, these indigenous Diving Support Vessels will serve as INS Nipun & INS Nistar," said the Navy Chief at the launching ceremony.

According to the Indian Navy’s press release on its website, the Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) are the first of a kind and are indigenously designed. The Indian vessels are 118.4 meters long, 22.8 meters at the broadest point and will have a displacement of 9,350 tons. The contract between the Indian Navy and Hindustan Shipyard Ltd was signed earlier in September 2018 for more than Rs 2,300.00 crore.

The DSVs will enhance the navy’s operational capabilities

The indigenous DSVs are set to be deployed for deep sea diving operations. Additionally, the vessels are equipped with the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV), which remarkably enhances the submarine rescue capabilities of the vessels.

Furthermore, the vessels are said to be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting Search and Rescue operations and carrying out Helicopter Operations on high seas. Indian Navy officials further stated that while a submarine is a significant strategic asset, it is still vulnerable to action damage, requiring extensive diving for immediate repairs and a requirement for undertaking search and rescue operations that require the availability of a credible and suitably equipped platform.

"Launching of Nistar and Nipun represents the coming of age of the expertise and experience resident in India’s shipbuilding industry. Just a few days back we had commissioned the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi," said the Indian Navy Chief.

Furthermore, elaborating on the history of INS Nistar, the Indian Navy Chief informed the attendees that In its previous avatar as a Submarine Rescue Vessel, the vessel was commissioned in 1971 and had played an instrumental role in conducting diving operations on Pakistan Navy Submarine (PNS) Ghazi, which sank outside Vishakhapatnam harbour during 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The induction of DSVs equipped with the DSRV would act to enhance the Indian Navy’s capability and reach of submarine rescue operations in the Indian Ocean Region.

Image: DSV/Indian Navy

The DSV project promoted indigenization

As per the Indian Navy's press release, the vessels have been built with approximately 80 % indigenous content. The DSV project has generated considerable local employment opportunities. It also promoted indigenization which in turn will aid in boosting India’s economy.

Previously, as a big boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan campaign, the Indian Navy launched India’s first indigenously developed aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on 2 September this year.

The project is also a step forward for India in becoming a formidable maritime force capable of undertaking multidimensional and multispectral operations. The Navy Chief further stated that the project reaffirmed Indian Navy's stature as a ‘Builders Navy’.

As per the Indian Navy, there are four key ceremonial occasions in a ship’s life. These are keel laying, launching, commissioning, and decommissioning. A ship is said to be launched when it is transferred from the building site into the waters.