Navy Chief Pays Homage To Martyrs At National War Memorial On 48th Navy Day

General News

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on the occasion of the 48th Navy Day on December 4 laid a wreath and paid homage to martyrs at National War Memorial in Delhi.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on the occasion of the 48th Navy Day on Wednesday, December 4, laid a wreath and paid homage to martyrs at National War Memorial in Delhi. He also met the school students who were present there to pay homage to the martyrs.

Operation Trident

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4, in commemoration of Operation Trident, the attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during 1971's Indo-Pakistan war. It was for the first time that an anti-ship missile was used in the operation. The operation was conducted on the night of December 4-5 and it inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels. India did not suffer any loss during the operation. As part of the operation, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels and ravaged Karachi harbour fuel fields in Pakistan. The Indian Navy's three warships -- INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer -- played an important role in the attack.

