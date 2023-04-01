Navy Chief Skips Combined Commanders' Conference After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 that forced him to skip the valedictory session of the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference in Bhopal, people familiar with the matter said. The valedictory session of the conference was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief of Naval Staff tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the concluding session. He did not attend the session," said one of the people cited above. Admiral Kumar attended the conference on Thursday and Friday.

"He is asymptomatic and doing fine," the person said. The Navy Chief has returned to Delhi. The Combined Commanders Conference is a biennial event that sees participation of top commanders of the Army, Navy and the Air Force.