Last Updated:

Navy Chief Visits India’s Elite Special Force Unit MARCOS In Kashmir

MARCOS have played a vital role in combating insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir since 90s and has garnered recognition for their remarkable capabilities.

General News
 
| Written By
Swapnanil Chatterjee
MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
1/9
Indian Navy

Admiral R Hari Kumar visited the Naval Detachment in North Kashmir on June 4 to acknowledge the Marine Commandos deployed for Op Rakshak, recognising their exemplary preparedness, commitment and grit.

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
2/9
Indian Navy

MARCOS, the Indian Navy's elite special forces unit, excels in amphibious warfare and counter-terrorism operations. 

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
3/9
Indian Navy

They possess capabilities to operate in sea, land, and air, a distinction unmatched by any other special forces in the country as per Navy claims.

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
4/9
Indian Navy

MARCOS have been deployed in the valley under Operation Rakshak since the mid-90s, playing a pivotal role in combating insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
5/9
Indian Navy

The frogmen of Indian Navy have maintained a permanent attachment near Wular Lake, a notorious hotspot for infiltration, since the mid-1990s to early 2000s, owing to its strategic significance.

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
6/9
Indian Navy

The naval commandos recently participated in the Sixth edition of India-Maldives Exercise 'Ekatha' and was deployed in Dal Lake alongside the NSG ahead of the G20 summit held in Jammu and Kashmir.

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
7/9
Indian Navy

MARCOS cemented their reputation for executing notable operations in the Indian Ocean region and the Kashmir valley, establishing themselves among the most capable special forces units in the world.

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
8/9
Indian Navy

Recognised as the industry's best, Marcos are equipped with state-of-the-art gear, including ComTacs for tactical communication, high-cut ballistic helmets, and advanced tactical plate carriers. 

MARCOS, Kashmir valley, G20 summit , Indian Army
9/9
Indian Navy

The Chief of Naval Staff also commended MARCOS for their humanitarian assistance and relief support in Kashmir, done in collaboration with civil administration and other security forces.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
India, US demonstrate naval strength with 11-day military exercise in Kochi | IN PICS

India, US demonstrate naval strength with 11-day military exercise in Kochi | IN PICS