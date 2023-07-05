Navy Chief Visits India’s Elite Special Force Unit MARCOS In Kashmir

Quick links:
Admiral R Hari Kumar visited the Naval Detachment in North Kashmir on June 4 to acknowledge the Marine Commandos deployed for Op Rakshak, recognising their exemplary preparedness, commitment and grit.
MARCOS, the Indian Navy's elite special forces unit, excels in amphibious warfare and counter-terrorism operations.
They possess capabilities to operate in sea, land, and air, a distinction unmatched by any other special forces in the country as per Navy claims.
MARCOS have been deployed in the valley under Operation Rakshak since the mid-90s, playing a pivotal role in combating insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.
The frogmen of Indian Navy have maintained a permanent attachment near Wular Lake, a notorious hotspot for infiltration, since the mid-1990s to early 2000s, owing to its strategic significance.
The naval commandos recently participated in the Sixth edition of India-Maldives Exercise 'Ekatha' and was deployed in Dal Lake alongside the NSG ahead of the G20 summit held in Jammu and Kashmir.
MARCOS cemented their reputation for executing notable operations in the Indian Ocean region and the Kashmir valley, establishing themselves among the most capable special forces units in the world.
Recognised as the industry's best, Marcos are equipped with state-of-the-art gear, including ComTacs for tactical communication, high-cut ballistic helmets, and advanced tactical plate carriers.