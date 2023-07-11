Navy Chief's Outreach Program Aims For Greater Ladakhi Presence In The Indian Navy

In a bid to enhance representation from Ladakh, the Indian Navy has launched an outreach program aimed at encouraging more individuals from the region to join its ranks. Led by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, the initiative seeks to increase the current number of Ladakhi personnel in the Navy from a mere seven to a significant 700.

Expressing his vision for greater diversity within the Indian Navy, Admiral Hari Kumar explained, "I would want that this number should at least be 700. In line with the Prime Minister's vision, we want one soldier from every block of the country, and after that, from every village of the country." He further highlighted the need to address the existing disparity and ensure adequate representation from Ladakh.

Recognizing the significance of engaging with the local community, he emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about the Navy and motivating young individuals to consider a career in the armed forces. "We realized that there is hardly anybody from this region in the Navy," he stated. "That is all out of a force of 70,000 personnel, which I feel is very less."

Indian Navy expects participation from the youth

To actively engage with the community, the Indian Navy has deployed a dedicated team to the region for a period of 30 days. This team is undertaking various programs, including visits to schools and colleges, to create awareness about the Navy and its opportunities. Nine schools and two colleges have already been covered as part of this initiative.

Admiral Hari Kumar stressed the importance of youth participation, stating, "The need is for more and more of the youth to join the armed forces. Army, Air Force, Navy, it doesn't matter." The outreach program encompasses activities such as bike rallies, car rallies, and contact programs like football matches, all aimed at motivating young individuals to consider serving the nation.

Highlighting the significance of joint cooperation among the three forces, Admiral Hari Kumar stated, "We have to look at all three forces as a joint asset of the nation. All the assets should be used jointly so that there's a maximum operational benefit for the country." He underscored the importance of leveraging collective strengths and resources for national security.

Image: Indian Navy

During his visit, Admiral Hari Kumar paid tribute to the martyrs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force who made the ultimate sacrifice in Ladakh. He emphasized the Nation's duty to remember and honour the fallen heroes, saying, "We as a Nation always must remember the fallen heroes. Those who gave up their lives, those who gave up their today for our tomorrow."

The Indian Navy's outreach program in Ladakh aims to inspire and motivate the youth, fostering a sense of duty, honour, and courage. Through these efforts, the Navy seeks to increase Ladakhi representation, ensuring a diverse and inclusive force that reflects the spirit and aspirations of the nation.