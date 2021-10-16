Navy commanders to hold five-day conclave to review maritime security

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Top commanders of the Indian Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of the country's maritime security, including the overall situation in the Indian Ocean region, at a five-day conclave beginning Monday.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief Gen MM Naravane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will interact will the naval commanders on a range of issues, including ways to enhance tri-services synergy in view of the evolving regional security scenario, officials said on Saturday "Due to the rapidly changing geostrategic situation of the region, the significance and importance of the conference is manifold," Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"It is an institutionalised platform to deliberate, direct, devise and decide on issues of utmost importance which will shape the future course of Indian Navy," he said.

The commanders are expected to deliberate on China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean and ways to maintain the Indian Navy's dominance in the strategically key region.

Commander Madhwal said Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with other commanders will review issues relating to operational, materiel, logistics, training and human resource development and deliberate upon future plans for "important activities and initiatives".

"The Navy has focused on being combat ready, credible and cohesive force and despite the COVID- 19 pandemic, continues to assiduously execute its mandate," he said.

"The Indian Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India's rising maritime interests. Indian Naval ships on 'mission based deployments' across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) have remained poised for quick response to any developing situation," he said.

The Navy spokesperson said Indian naval ships deployed in the Gulf of Aden and the Persian Gulf continue to provide security for trade flowing through these areas.

"In 2020-21, IN ships have undertaken multiple COVID-19 related outreach missions to provide food and medical aid to IOR littoral nations and beyond as part of the prime minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region)," he said. PTI MPB AAR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)