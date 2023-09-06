Navy Considering To Permit Traditional Indian Attire In Messes And Institutes

Apart from discussing operational issues and combat readiness, in the ongoing three-day naval commanders' conference, the Indian Navy is mulling to allow officers to wear Indian traditional outfits in the force's wardrooms, institutes and officers’ messes. Currently, only western attire is allowed for Navy personnel and their families in the aforementioned venues. Through the move, the Navy aims to reportedly grow out of the colonial-era legacy.

The commanders’ level conference began on Monday in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and other top officials. The agenda of the conference is to discuss operational matters and expand the roles and responsibilities of the maritime forces.

The conference will also be deliberating upon the issue of allowing traditional attire in institutes, officers’ mess and wardrooms of the force.

“Along with major operational issues, the top commanders are also likely to discuss the issue of allowing Indian traditional attire along with the western clothes. The discussions are being held as part of the Indian Navy's initiatives to remove archaic and colonial practices and the traditional Indian clothes is under consideration for inclusion into the list of clothes worn in the wardrooms, officers’ messes and institutes of the force,” reported news agency ANI. Till now, traditional Indian attire was only allowed during festival gatherings in the officers’ mess and institutes.

In the recent past, the Indian Navy has taken multiple steps to shed off the colonial legacy. The Indian naval force in July this year discontinued the practice of carrying batons with immediate effect. “With the passage of time, carrying of batons by naval personnel has become a norm. The symbolism of authority or power pot heated through the holding of a baton is a colonial legacy that is out of place in a transformed navy of Amrit Kaal,” said the Indian Navy about the decision.

Last year in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the new ensign of the Indian Navy inspired by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Before this, the naval flag carried the St George Cross, which had been in place since its inception.