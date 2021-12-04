Navy Day: Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah & Leaders Greet Navy Personnel, Salute Their Bravery

On the occasion of 50th Indian Navy Day 2021, Union ministers, senior leaders, and politicians took to their official social media handles for greeting navy personnel on Saturday. As a part of it, Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared his greeting towards the Navy personnel and further saluted their relentless service in safeguarding India's maritime interests. Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle and said, "The nation is proud of our valorous Naval force for their commitment towards securing India's maritime interests and helping the countrymen during the civil emergencies."

Greetings to our brave Indian Navy personnel and their families on the special occasion of #NavyDay.

The nation is proud of our valorous Naval force for their commitment towards securing India's maritime interests and helping the countrymen during the civil emergencies. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2021

Apart from that, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings. "Salute to the bravery of all the water guards serving to protect the country's maritime borders. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Navy Day. We are all proud of your unwavering commitment, valor, and courage to serve and protect the nation. Jai Hind!", he wrote in Hindi.

Among others, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also paid homage to the Indian Navy. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the navy personnel.

"On this special day commemorating Indian Navy’s daring ‘Operation Trident’ during #1971War, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our National Interest through Maritime Security", the Defence Minister tweeted.

Indian Navy Day

The day which is marked every year on December 4 is celebrated to honour the achievements and the role of the Indian Navy in ensuring peace and security towards the nation.

The day also marks the launch of 'Operation Trident' during the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war. During this while, the Indian Navy launched an attack on Pakistan's naval headquarters situated in Karachi using their three Vidyut-class missile boats, two anti-submarine vehicles, and a tanker.

Each Navy Day is celebrated with a unique theme and the 2021 Navy Day is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war.

The Indian Navy is celebrating the day as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the victory.



Image: PTI