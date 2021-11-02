Navy Espionage Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 4 Accused; Rs 2 Crores Seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four Naval officers, accused of leaking confidential information related to the modernization of Kilo-Class submarines.

The charge sheet has been filed against two serving and two retired officers of the Indian Navy, besides two private individuals. The arrested officers include Ajit Kumar Pandey, Commander; Randeep Singh, Retd Commodore; SJ Singh, Retd Commander and Shastri (a hawala operator).

According to CBI, a total of Rs 2 crores were recovered from one of the retired officers, while the other accused, who retired this year, was allegedly working for a Korean company that is interested in developing submarines.

All the six arrestees have been charged against Sections 7 & 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Navy Espionage case

The Indian Navy had in September ordered a high-level probe under a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral to investigate the leakage of information and to look for ways to prevent any such incident in the future.

The CBI has been reportedly questioning a number of other serving officers who were in touch with the arrested officers. Currently, those officials who are under the radar of the investigative agency include a rear Admiral rank officer, a Commander rank officer, and a major defence dealer. Some of them have already been questioned in connection with the Navy Espionage case.

It is alleged that the arrested accused commander had discussed crucial details about the ongoing modernization project of Kilo-class submarines with the two retired officers for alleged illegal gratification.

The CBI's Anti Corruption Unit, which handles sensitive and high profile corruption cases, was tasked to unearth the leakage of information following which the operation was started.

Prominence of Kilo-class submarines

Kilo-class submarines are diesel-electric attack submarines designed and built in the Soviet Union for the Soviet Navy. These are among the world's most common conventional submarines and are currently in service in the navies of several countries.

In India, these attack submarines are categorized under the Sindhughosh-class. To date, the government has acquired 10 such underwater vessels, all of which have undergone extensive modernization, some details of which remain classified.



Image: Twitter/@IndoPac_Info/PTI