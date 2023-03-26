Navy Flags Off 7000 Km Car Expedition From Kolkata, Covering Entire Coastline

The 7000 km Sham no Varuna marine awareness mission was launched by the Indian Navy. On Sunday, the Eastern Naval Command is hosting a motor vehicle excursion at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports. Mahindra, Mastercard, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited are the expedition's main supporters in addition to partners.

"Today we have flagged off the first leg of this journey," Commodore Rituraj Sahu, Naval Officer Incharge, West Bengal and Commanding Officer INS Netaji Subas, said. The purpose is to raise the consciousness of our nation's maritime features. And also to advance the Prime Minister's "Nari Shakti" vision.

Sham No Varuna motor car rally

36 people make up the "Sham No Varuna" motor car rally squad, according to Commodore Rituraj Sahu. This car excursion is being sponsored by the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA). "The expedition will travel through all coastal states from the East Coast to the West Coast of India and terminate at Bhuj, Gujrat," Commodore Rituraj Sahu stated.

The voyage will set sail from West Bengal. It will pass through Kolaghat on its way to Digha, stopping at the Antyoday Anath Ashram, Paunsi, and Tajpur Lighthouse before sailing on to Chandipur, Odisha. The expedition's goals, according to Commodore Rituraj, include commemorating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," highlighting "Naari Shakti," the contribution of NWWA to society, running awareness campaigns, and engaging with Veterans and the community.

Additionally, according to Commodore Rituraj, "It also aims to conduct awareness campaigns in cities and villages to disseminate information about job opportunities in the navy, including the Agnipath scheme."

In keeping with the philosophy of community development and empowerment, he continued, "Its objective is to conduct NWWA outreach activities at various old age homes, orphanages, and schools for special children." 180 naval officers in all attended this rally. Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the director of the Naval Staff, essentially gave it the go-ahead.

Association for Navy Welfare and Wellness

The spouses of Indian Naval personnel form this group. It is a society that has been established under the Society Registration Act XXI of 1860, according to certificate number 3224. It was granted on January 27, 1967, under the name Naval Officers Wives Association and changed to NWWA on February 14, 1986.