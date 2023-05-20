Navy Spots Chinese Vessel's Life-raft As Search Op To Help Sunken Ship On

As a part of ongoing SAR operations, Indian Navy's P8I aircraft conducted a thorough search in the Indian ocean region and discovered the Chinese fishing vessel on May 18.

A relay of the distressed-boat's location was sent to PLA (N) warships in order to get additional assistance to the vessel.

The fishing vessel's life-raft was then spotted by Indian Navy's P8I, which subsequently directed fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 017 in its direction. This happened around 900 nautical miles away from India. Chinese, Indonesian and Philippine nationals were a part of the crew.

According to reports, China on Wednesday requested assistance from a number of nations to save the 39 people who were onboard a Chinese fishing boat that sank in the Indian Ocean.

According to PTI, 39 people were onboard the Chinese fishing boat that capsized in the middle of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, including 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians, and five from the Philippines.

According to the report, searches were conducted because none of the missing people were located.

China’s calls for help

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called the appropriate offices in Australia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, the Maldives, and other nations to join the search and rescue efforts.

President of China Xi Jinping ordered all-out efforts to be made to find the missing victims of the vessel tragedy.

Following the event that happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Xi issued the directive, advising pertinent departments to quickly activate the emergency response mechanism, the report said.

To coordinate the search and rescue efforts, Xi said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and related embassies abroad should improve interaction with relevant local parties.

In order to safeguard the safety of people's lives and property, he further instructed to increase early warning warnings of safety issues for distant-sea activities.

According to the report, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has also urged all parties to work together as closely as possible to plan the rescue effort and minimise losses.