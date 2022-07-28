Navy Takes Delivery Of India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant'; Check Features

By accepting the delivery of India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) "Vikrant" on July 28, from her manufacturer Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, the Indian Navy has made maritime history and has taken the nation one step closer to fulfilling the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The aircraft carrier, which has been designed by the Indian Navy's inhouse Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited, has been named after very well know predecessor, INS Vikrant.

The delivery of Vikrant was marked by signing of acceptance documents on behalf of Indian Navy by the Commanding Officer Designate of Vikrant, representatives of Naval Headquarters and Warship Overseeing Team (Kochi) and by the Chairman and Managing Director on behalf of Cochin Shipyard Ltd., in the presence of Senior officers of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard.

The fact that Vikrant's resurrection coincided with the 75th anniversary of India's independence celebrations "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", is a true testament to the nation's energy and fervour in pursuing capability for improved maritime security.

IAC Vikrant

IAC Vikrant, the 44,000-tonne indigenous aircraft carrier, holds significance since it is the first to be designed and constructed in India. It is currently codenamed IAC-1 and will be called INS Vikrant once it enters service in the Indian Navy.

The 262 m long carrier is substantially longer than its predecessor and has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes. The ship can even travel at a top speed of 28 knots, thanks to four gas turbines with a combined output of 88MW.

The carrier, which has been built in three Phases of contract between the Ministry of Defence and the CSL that concluded in May 2007, Dec 2014, and Oct 2019 respectively, has cost around Rs 20,000 crore to make.

Vikrant was developed to accept a variety of fixed wing and rotary aircraft and has been engineered with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation, and survival. The ship would be able to fly an air wing of 30 aircraft, including MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 multi-role helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, as well as Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) made in-house (Navy).