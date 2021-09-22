Navy To Conduct Sail Parades In 3 Command HQs To Popularise Sailing Sports Among Locals

Under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), the Indian Navy has planned to conduct sailing regattas and other activities for popularising sailing sports among the local population. Sailing boats and dingies' sail parades will be held in all three Command Headquarters locations. The Defence Ministry on Tuesday, 21 September, informed that these activities are conducted as part of the commemorative activities under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. As many as 75 Naval personnel will participate and showcase their yachting skills during the event.

The release read, "The first event is scheduled to be conducted by Indian Naval Watermanship Training Center, Kochi in Ernakulam channel on 23 September, 2021. A total of 75 Naval personnel will participate and showcase their yachting skills during the event".

The chief guest of the event will be the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Southern Naval Command. The release further informed that the Indian Naval Ocean Sailing Vessels, sailing boats and sailing dingies of Southern Naval Command will participate in the sail parade and regatta. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Yachting events will be held in the months of October and November in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam respectively.

Indian Navy participates in 'Samudra Shakti'

As part of the 3rd edition of Bilateral Exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’, Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia on 18 August. This is a one-of-a-kind exercise, which aims at improving bilateral ties between India and Indonesia. The Indian Navy has participated in Samudra Shakti with the Indonesian Navy to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability in maritime operations between the two navies. The ongoing exercise provides an appropriate platform to share best practices and develop a common understanding of Maritime Security Operations.

INS Shivalik and Kadmatt are amongst the latest indigenously designed and built multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Corvette respectively, and form part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, based at Visakhapatnam, under the Eastern Naval Command. Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capable Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft P8I is also participating in the exercise. KRI Bung Tomo, KRI Malahayati and Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft CN-235 are representing the Indonesian Navy.

