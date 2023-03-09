Navy's Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise 'TROPEX-23' Concludes After 4 Months

Indian Navy's "theatre level" operational readiness exercise TROPEX 2023 which begin in November last year and was carried out across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), concluded in the second week of March. The overall construct of the four-month-long naval exercise included the Coastal Defence exercise 'Sea Vigil' and the Amphibious Exercise 'AMPHEX'. These exercises also witnessed significant participation from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard.

"Set in the Indian Ocean including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the theatre of operations for the exercise extended approximately 4300 nm from North to South upto 35 deg South Latitude and 5000 nm from the Persian Gulf in the West to North Australia coast in the East, spanning an area of over 21 million square nautical miles," Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, TROPEX 2023 exercise witnessed the participation of approximately 70 Indian Navy ships, six submarines and over 75 aircraft.

Indian Navy's TROPEX 2023 exercise concludes in Arabian Sea

The culmination of TROPEX 2023 brought an end to an intense operational phase for the Indian Navy that commenced in Nov 2022. As part of the final Joint Phase, the Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh spent a day at sea onboard the newly commissioned Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant on March 6. Singh reviewed the Indian Navy’s operational preparedness and material readiness wherein the Navy demonstrated operational manoeuvers and various facets of combat operations, including deck operations of indigenous LCA and live weapon firings.

While addressing the fleets, the Raksha Mantri lauded the Operational preparedness of the Indian Navy and emphasised that the country looks up to the Navy to ensure that the country's adversaries' economic lifelines and military capabilities are disrupted to the extent where their warfighting endeavours can no longer be sustained.

Singh also complimented the Indian Navy for being at the forefront of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and leveraging the path of Aatmanirbharta to be ‘Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’.