Sharpening his attack on Sameer Wankhede and his family, NCP minister Nawab Malik on Monday, alleged that Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar was accused of 'illicit drug trafficking'. Citing a 2008 case in which Redkar has been booked under Section 3458 of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Malik asked Wankhede to clarify on it. Malik has accused Wankhede of forging his SC certificate, taking bribes in the Mumbai cruise drug bust and allegedly framing Aryan in the case by 'trapping him in the raid'.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ?

You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court.

Responding to his allegations, Wankhede pointed out that he was not a part of government service in January 2008, when the alleged case was filed against Redkar. He also pointed out that he married Kranti Redkar in 2017, asking 'how am I associated with the case anyway?'. Nawab Malik has already been slapped with defamation suits by Wankhede's father - Dynandev Wankhede and sister Yasmeen Wankhede for his multiple allegations against the family.

Moreover, his wife, Kranti Redkar issued a statement, "I would like to say , that my sister was and continues to be a victim in this case. According to our legal team it is not prudent to comment as the matter is sub-judice. My sister is going to tackle Mr. Maliks tweet legally. Sameer Wankhede has no relation to this case whatsoever."

The feud between NCP and NCB began when Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik has sought a probe into Wankhede's status. He also alleged that Wankhede's father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede had converted while marrying his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda. Both father and son have refuted the conversion allegations. The NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes) has verified Wankhede's caste certificate and stated that there are no official records of his religious conversion.

Moreover, one of the independent witnesses in the drug bust - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case - of which Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it. Aryan Khan's legal team has distanced itself from it.