'Nawab Malik & D-gang Members Connived & Forged Docs To Urusp Property': ED's Remand Plea

After NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, Republic has accessed the ED's remand copy of Nawab Malik, mentioning that the association of Malik with D-company members is clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED in search and from authorities.

A portion of the ED's Remand application reads:

"Nawab Malik and Haseena Parker (the sister of Dawood Ibrahim) planned to usurp this property lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother."

It adds, "For usurping this property members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a facade of genuinity over this criminal act. During the investigation, various documents have been collected by the Directorate." The ED has accordingly sought 14-days custody of Nawab Malik.

ED arrests Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by ED on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked to illegal property deals. Sources informed that Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links and claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and that there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes has 'hawala links'. The agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar held an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation. Amid Nawab Malik's arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has phoned Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrest and accused BJP of using agencies whenever it gets "scared".

The NCP resolved that Nawab Malik's resignation would not be accepted, and informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of the same.