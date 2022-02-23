Last Updated:

'Nawab Malik & D-gang Members Connived & Forged Docs To Urusp Property': ED's Remand Plea

Republic has accessed the ED's remand application for Nawab Malik, mentioning that the association of Nawab Malik with D-company members is clear

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Nawab Malik

Image: Republic


After NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, Republic has accessed the ED's remand copy of Nawab Malik, mentioning that the association of Malik with D-company members is clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED  in search and from authorities.

A portion of the ED's Remand application reads:

"Nawab Malik and Haseena Parker (the sister of Dawood Ibrahim) planned to usurp this property lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother."

It adds, "For usurping this property members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a facade of genuinity over this criminal act. During the investigation, various documents have been collected by the Directorate." The ED has accordingly sought 14-days custody of Nawab Malik.

READ | Nawab Malik arrested: SP's Akhilesh Yadav echoes Cong stand; 'BJP can defame anyone'

ED arrests Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by ED on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked to illegal property deals. Sources informed that Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links and claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and that there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes has 'hawala links'.  The agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

READ | Nawab Malik arrested: BJP MP Manoj Kotak calls it 'criminilisation of NCP'

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar held an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation. Amid Nawab Malik's arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has phoned Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrest and accused BJP of using agencies whenever it gets "scared".

READ | BJP workers burn Nawab Malik effigies in Mumbai after ED arrests Maharashtra minister

The NCP resolved that Nawab Malik's resignation would not be accepted, and informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of the same.

READ | Mamata Banerjee dials Sharad Pawar after Nawab Malik's arrest by ED in D-gang case
Tags: Nawab Malik, ED, NCP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND