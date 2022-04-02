Nawab Malik Approaches Supreme Court Challenging Bombay HC Order On His Arrest By ED

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which had rejected his plea on Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against him.

The Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister is in judicial custody till April 4 in a money laundering case. He was arrested on February 23 based on First Information Report (FIR) registered against terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members.

As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

NCP denies Nawab Malik's resignation but passes his portfolios

Contrary to the Opposition's demand, Sharawad Parwar led NCP has denied accepting the resignation of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, Earlier, Maharashtra NCP chief and state water resources minister Jayant Patil had said that Malik;'s portfolios will be temporarily handed over to his Cabinet colleagues.

Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar backed join opposition action against the use of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids for political vendetta.

"Those in power today believe that those who do not share their ideology are enemies. CBI/ED raids have become commonplace and used for political vendetta to trouble political opponents," he said, referring to the raids on his party colleagues Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.

"There is something or the other going against every leader of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena... Prime Minister Narendra Modi has one thing in mind: he wants BJP rule from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, irrespective of the wishes of the people," Pawar said.