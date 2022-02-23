Nawab Malik Arrested: BJP Slams NCP, Shiv Sena; 'CM Should Tell Us What His Position Is'

After NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, February 23, demanded further investigations in the case. The saffron party also slammed the NCP for claiming that Malik's arrest was an act of vendetta.

While speaking to Republic, Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed the NCP and said, "It is not a question of vendetta. If NCP thinks it is a vendetta, they should move the court. In the last three months, if Sharad Pawar stated that this was going to happen, then why did they not move the court? They did not go to court because they know very well that there are enough evidence against Nawab Malik. Every Tom, Dick and Harry in town knows that Nawab Malik has relations with Dawood and his gang. Courts of the country are open to them and could have gone much earlier if they wanted."

"Now I demand a thorough investigation. Who protected Nawab Malik in the state government and the city? The Chief Minister should appoint an independent committee to probe Nawab's relationship with Dawood. The Chief Minister should also tell us what is his position regarding todays' development. Is he giving his consent to Nawan Malik's activities?", Bhatkhalkar added.

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP vice president Kirit Somaiya in a video message said, "After Anil Deshmukh, now Nawab Malik is going to jail. Now Anil Parab ji has to wait. Whichever Minister working in Uddhav Thackeray government is corrupt, will have to pay a price. Let them do whatever 'Dadagiri' they want to, Kirit Somaiya and the BJP will make Maharashtra corruption-free at any cost."

ED arrests Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by ED on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked to illegal property deals.

Sources informed that Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links and claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and that there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes has 'hawala links'. The agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).